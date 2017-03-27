No bond for suspect in 2016 Boca murder
Matthew Lewis, who refused twice to appear Monday before Judge Caroline Shepherd, will continue to be held in the Palm Beach County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. ORIGINAL STORY: A man believed to be a suspect in a 2016 fatal shooting in Boca Raton has been transported to Palm Beach County Jail and will appear in court Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Sun
|Wolfgang
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mar 25
|Trivia2
|1,409
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Mar 23
|fyi
|28
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Mar 18
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Mar 17
|Just Another Pilot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC