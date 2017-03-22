New Monochrome and Multifunction Printers Debut at Canon Event

Though it's a leader in the color printing business, Canon U.S.A. is not ignoring monochrome, as IPG and other industry journalists learned this week at the One Canon Press & Analyst Event in Boca Raton, Fla. The company showed off the third generation of its varioPRINT DP product line: the varioPRINT 140 Series, which it says delivers offset-like print quality with sharp lines, halftone uniformity and smooth gradations at speeds of 140 ipm, 130 ipm and 115 ipm.

