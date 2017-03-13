Neocis Inc. Announces First Sale Of Y...

Neocis Inc. Announces First Sale Of Yomi Robotic System For Dental Implant Procedures

1 hr ago

Neocis Inc. today announced that the company has completed the first sale of YomiA , a robotic guidance system for dental implant procedures, to the South Florida Center for Periodontics and Implant Dentistry in Boca Raton, Fla. The system has been installed, and training has been completed for Dr. Jeffrey Ganeles, Dr. Fred Norkin, and Dr. Liliana Aranguren.

