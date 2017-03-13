Neighbor's gunshot stops home break-i...

Neighbor's gunshot stops home break-in, investigators say

A man accused of burglary apparently didn't expect that a Deerfield Beach man armed with a gun would be watching out for his neighbor. It was near midnight Saturday, and Broward Sheriff 's Deputies Moises Carotti and Lee Geiger were looking for a suspicious person near 1900 E. Hillsboro Blvd. when they heard a gunshot that came from a block north, along Northeast 19th Avenue and the Intracoastal Waterway.

