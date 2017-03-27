Music hits sour note at condo's publi...

Music hits sour note at condo's public pool

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Nearly 90 percent of construction firm in Florida say they're planning to hire skilled workers in the next six months. But with a shortage, where will they find them? Associated Builders and Contractors in Coconut Creek is working to fill the need by training new electricans, pipefitters and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 42 min YO VINNIE 1,413
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... 8 hr Deadly PBSO 3
Seth Adams murder 8 hr Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Thu Ryan Trezza 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Wed Sbentsen 1
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Mar 28 truth 29
News Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr... Mar 26 Wolfgang 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,464 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC