A group including U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel will be meeting Monday in southern Palm Beach County to discuss the rise of anti-Semitic activity nationwide. Since the beginning of the year, Jewish community centers and schools across the nation have been targeted by more than 100 bomb threats and vandalism with swastikas, including in South Florida.
