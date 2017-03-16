Lynn University's Conservatory of Music Announces Cast for...
Jon Robert s on, dean of Lynn University's Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia guest conductor, and producer Jan McArt , director of Lynn's theatre arts program development, today announced the lead performers for this weekend's collaborative concert of a Broadway classic, Brigadoon , with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe . "We are doing the entire show with costumes, lights and music," says McArt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I would love to move there!
|18 hr
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Fri
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mar 16
|YO VINNIE
|1,405
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
|Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant...
|Mar 13
|Kodachrome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC