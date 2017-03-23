LATEST: Jealous ex-boyfriend accused ...

LATEST: Jealous ex-boyfriend accused of suburban Delray home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

A 20-year-old suburban Boca Raton man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into a suburban Delray Beach home armed with a knife and attempted to drag a resident out of the house, according to an arrest report. Marco Barreto is facing charges of home invasion with a weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon and battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) 22 hr fyi 28
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Thu YO VINNIE 1,408
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mar 19 lexi 64
I would love to move there! Mar 18 Jane 1
News Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08) Mar 17 Brett 36
Jeanne Partridge Mar 17 Just Another Pilot 1
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Mar 16 Court Clerks Acce... 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 24 at 3:02AM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC