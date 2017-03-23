LATEST: Jealous ex-boyfriend accused of suburban Delray home invasion
A 20-year-old suburban Boca Raton man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into a suburban Delray Beach home armed with a knife and attempted to drag a resident out of the house, according to an arrest report. Marco Barreto is facing charges of home invasion with a weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon and battery.
