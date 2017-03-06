Jewish moms moved by mission trip to Israel

From left, Corin Wiser, Revital Goldwasser and Josie Mittleman, all of Boca Raton, had a great time on a recent trip to Israel they took with a group of 44 Boca-area Jewish mothers which was co-sponsored and heavily subsidized by the JWRP. Courtesy From left, Corin Wiser, Revital Goldwasser and Josie Mittleman, all of Boca Raton, had a great time on a recent trip to Israel they took with a group of 44 Boca-area Jewish mothers which was co-sponsored and heavily subsidized by the JWRP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.