In Netflix documentary, Roger Stone c...

In Netflix documentary, Roger Stone compares Donald Trump to a racehorse

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Roger Stone, longtime political adviser and friend to President Trump, speaks before signing copies of his book "The Making of the President 2016a 3 at the Boca Raton Marriott on March 21, in Boca Raton, Fla. Roger Stone - veteran GOP political consultant, Trump confidante and proud owner of a Richard Nixon back tattoo - is coming to a small screen near you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... 9 hr Houdini 2
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... 9 hr Ryan Trezza 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Wed Sbentsen 1
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Wed YO VINNIE 1,411
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Mar 28 truth 29
News Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr... Mar 26 Wolfgang 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mar 19 lexi 64
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC