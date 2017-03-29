In Netflix documentary, Roger Stone compares Donald Trump to a racehorse
Roger Stone, longtime political adviser and friend to President Trump, speaks before signing copies of his book "The Making of the President 2016a 3 at the Boca Raton Marriott on March 21, in Boca Raton, Fla. Roger Stone - veteran GOP political consultant, Trump confidante and proud owner of a Richard Nixon back tattoo - is coming to a small screen near you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|9 hr
|Houdini
|2
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|9 hr
|Ryan Trezza
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Wed
|Sbentsen
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Wed
|YO VINNIE
|1,411
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Mar 28
|truth
|29
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|lexi
|64
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC