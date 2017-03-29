In Netflix documentary, Roger Stone compares Donald Trump to a racehorse

Roger Stone, longtime political adviser and friend to President Trump, speaks before signing copies of his book "The Making of the President 2016a 3 at the Boca Raton Marriott on March 21, in Boca Raton, Fla. Roger Stone - veteran GOP political consultant, Trump confidante and proud owner of a Richard Nixon back tattoo - is coming to a small screen near you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.