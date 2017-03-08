Humane Society finds stores violating dog sales
An investigation by the Humane Society of the United States alleges several pet stores in Palm Beach County are violating laws regulating the sale of dogs in our area. An undercover video from the Humane Society of the United States claims to show one of its investigators in January asking a Waggs to Riches employee in Delray Beach whether the store sells dogs.
