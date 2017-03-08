Hugelmeyer: RV Industry is Stronger Together
Speaking at the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association Annual Membership Meeting as part of the group's RV Leadership Conference on March 2 at the Boca Raton Resort and Club in Boca Raton, FL, RVIA President Frank Hugelmeyer told attendees that the RV business is in a strong position. As reported by RVIA Today Express , Hugelmeyer said that the robust shipment increases of the RV market seen in 2016 are the result of a deep affinity for RV travel and ownership with consumers.
Read more at RV Business.

