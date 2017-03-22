How to avoid friend drama 0:0
In their new book, " Friendship Matters ," clinical psychologists Sanda Neshin Bernstein and Wendy Satin Rapaport lay out ways to improve adult friendships using common therapeutic practices. Their authority on the matter? The co-authors, both 69, have been best friends for nearly 50 years after first meeting at an NYU lecture in 1969.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,408
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Mar 18
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Mar 17
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC