Hot chicken broth was woman's weapon of choice in tiff with man, police said
BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton-area woman is accused of tossing a pot of chicken - hot broth and all - onto a man lying in bed late Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|45 min
|YO VINNIE
|1,400
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|7 hr
|The regular
|37
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Doris
|34
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Opionated
|8
|Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11)
|Mar 2
|Burning Phart
|28
|Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma...
|Feb 28
|bensalem 555
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|Go Blue Forever
|62
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC