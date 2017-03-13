High School Students Start Club To Make Sure No One Sits Alone At Lunch
A group of high school students in Florida have dedicated part of their day to making sure their fellow classmates have some company at lunchtime. A club called We Dine Together at Boca Raton Community High School in Boca Raton, Florida, consists of students who roam their school's courtyard during lunch looking for students who are eating alone.
