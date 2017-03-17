Here's why the mayor and council will bike through Boca's downtown this weekend
March is Florida Bike Month and to celebrate, the Mayor and City Council will lead a train of cyclists through Boca Raton's downtown on Saturday morning. The police-escorted bike ride will begin in front of the Mizner Park Amphitheater , at 590 Plaza Real, at 9 a.m. Cyclists will travel 2 miles through downtown Boca Raton and end back at the amphitheater.
