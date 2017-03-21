Golf courses declining as hundreds of homes rise
Golf course designs that don't have anything to do with fairways and putting greens are throwing another South Florida community into a fret. The defunct Oak Tree Golf Course in Oakland Park, once a well-manicured urban oasis, will have 850 homes on it if developer Pulte Group gets the approvals it's seeking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|fyi
|28
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|14 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,408
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Mar 18
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Mar 17
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC