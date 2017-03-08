Friends of Boynton man killed in crash push for road safety
Timothy Baxter, 53, was killed while crossing Seacrest Boulevard Sunday. Baxter looked out for his neighbors, mowing their lawns and checking in on them daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|10 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,402
|#1 Smoke shop in margate
|11 hr
|Tami
|4
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Mar 6
|The regular
|37
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Mar 4
|Doris
|34
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Opionated
|8
|Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11)
|Mar 2
|Burning Phart
|28
|Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma...
|Feb 28
|bensalem 555
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC