Fried Chicken Leads To Boca Building Fire
On Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 8:18 PM, Boca Raton Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the report of a structure fire in an apartment building located at 280 NW 20th Street. The 911 caller was an occupant of the apartment where the fire was located and stated that they were frying chicken when the fire occurred.
