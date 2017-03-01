FPA Reveals 2017 Flexible Packaging A...

FPA Reveals 2017 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners

The Flexible Packaging Association has announced the winners of its 61st Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition. The winning entries were recognized at the FPA Welcome Dinner & Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Ceremony held Wednesday, March 1 in conjunction with the 2017 FPA Annual Meeting at the Boca Raton Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Boca Raton, Fla.

Boca Raton, FL

