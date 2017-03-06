FPA Annual Meeting Shines Spotlight o...

FPA Annual Meeting Shines Spotlight on Flexible Packaging's Future

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Package Printing

The Flexible Packaging Association's Annual Meeting, held last week in Boca Raton, Fla., demonstrated that as flexible packaging continues its rapid growth, brands and converters are working together to develop innovative flexible packaging solutions with increased functionality, sustainability and graphics. As is tradition, the FPA's Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards & Innovation Showcase served as the meeting's centerpiece, featuring the finest examples of flexible packaging applications submitted by FPA members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 13 hr YO VINNIE 1,401
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Mon The regular 37
k3vr (Aug '08) Mar 4 Doris 34
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Mar 2 Opionated 8
News Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11) Mar 2 Burning Phart 28
News Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma... Feb 28 bensalem 555 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 27 Go Blue Forever 62
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 07 at 7:02PM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC