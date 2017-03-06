FPA Annual Meeting Shines Spotlight on Flexible Packaging's Future
The Flexible Packaging Association's Annual Meeting, held last week in Boca Raton, Fla., demonstrated that as flexible packaging continues its rapid growth, brands and converters are working together to develop innovative flexible packaging solutions with increased functionality, sustainability and graphics. As is tradition, the FPA's Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards & Innovation Showcase served as the meeting's centerpiece, featuring the finest examples of flexible packaging applications submitted by FPA members.
