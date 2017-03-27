Feeling sad is 'new normal' in Trump'...

Feeling sad is 'new normal' in Trump's America, therapists say

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The text messages started pouring in at 6:30 a.m. as Tracey Rubenstein was getting her kids ready for school. By the end of the day the Boca Raton, Florida-based social worker had spoken to most of her clients, either in person or via text.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 9 hr YO VINNIE 1,412
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... 20 hr Houdini 2
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... 20 hr Ryan Trezza 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Wed Sbentsen 1
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Mar 28 truth 29
News Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr... Mar 26 Wolfgang 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mar 19 lexi 64
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC