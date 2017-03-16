Ex-teacher accuses St. Andrew's Schoo...

Ex-teacher accuses St. Andrew's School of defamation in lawsuit

A former teacher accused of getting too close with students at St. Andrew's School in Boca Raton says he did nothing wrong, and is now suing the school for defamation. Christopher Waite, 41, was at the center of a St. Andrew's-commissioned investigation that concluded the school wasn't doing enough to protect students from possible sexual abuse.

