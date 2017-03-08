Endorsements: Post picks in 15 munici...

Endorsements: Post picks in 15 municipalities for Tuesday's races

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Voters in 21 Palm Beach County municipalities go to the polls on Tuesday to decide on candidates in more than three dozens races. And because many voters are still suffering from "ballot fatigue" from last November's often hyperbolic and hysterical presidential contest, a reticence to go to the polls four months later is understandable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) 9 hr John 101
Review: Travel Options Inc (Sep '11) Mar 9 Tammy 136
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mar 9 Anitza 63
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Mar 8 YO VINNIE 1,402
#1 Smoke shop in margate Mar 8 Tami 4
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Mar 6 The regular 37
k3vr (Aug '08) Mar 4 Doris 34
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC