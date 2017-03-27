Elmhurst College picks new VP for stu...

Elmhurst College picks new VP for student affairs

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Riordan currently serves as vice president for student affairs at Lynn University, a four-year, private institution in Boca Raton, Florida, that has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the "Most Innovative Schools" in the South. He will begin his new position at Elmhurst in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 3 hr YO VINNIE 1,413
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... 11 hr Deadly PBSO 3
Seth Adams murder 11 hr Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Thu Ryan Trezza 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Mar 28 truth 29
News Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr... Mar 26 Wolfgang 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC