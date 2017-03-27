Elmhurst College picks new VP for student affairs
Riordan currently serves as vice president for student affairs at Lynn University, a four-year, private institution in Boca Raton, Florida, that has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the "Most Innovative Schools" in the South. He will begin his new position at Elmhurst in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,413
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|11 hr
|Deadly PBSO
|3
|Seth Adams murder
|11 hr
|Deadly PBC
|1
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|Thu
|Ryan Trezza
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Mar 28
|truth
|29
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC