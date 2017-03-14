Election Day: Why so many ended up at...

Election Day: Why so many ended up at wrong polling sites in Boca

19 hrs ago

About half of all voters who showed up to the Boca Raton Public Library to vote in the municipal election Tuesday were turned away, an election official at the site said. They showed up to the wrong polling location, said the clerk of the polling site, at 400 NW 2nd Ave., which serves about 2,500 registered voters.

