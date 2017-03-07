DUI, Aggravated Fleeing Charges Filed...

DUI, Aggravated Fleeing Charges Filed Against Boca's Silvana Mendez Chacchi

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boca News Now

Boca Raton resident Silvana Mendez Chacchi is locked up Tuesday morning following a high speed chase on I-95 in Lake Worth. FHP says Mendez Chacchi was driving under the influence, swerving, driving at a high rate of speed and attempting to flee police who ultimately caught her and charged her with DUI, eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 3 hr YO VINNIE 1,402
#1 Smoke shop in margate 3 hr Tami 4
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Mon The regular 37
k3vr (Aug '08) Mar 4 Doris 34
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Mar 2 Opionated 8
News Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11) Mar 2 Burning Phart 28
News Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma... Feb 28 bensalem 555 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 08 at 2:14AM EST

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC