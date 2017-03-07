DUI, Aggravated Fleeing Charges Filed Against Boca's Silvana Mendez Chacchi

Boca Raton resident Silvana Mendez Chacchi is locked up Tuesday morning following a high speed chase on I-95 in Lake Worth. FHP says Mendez Chacchi was driving under the influence, swerving, driving at a high rate of speed and attempting to flee police who ultimately caught her and charged her with DUI, eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.

