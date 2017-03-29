Drug Charges Filed Against Boca's Nic...

Drug Charges Filed Against Boca's Nicolas Sisti

14 hrs ago Read more: Boca News Now

The Tiburon Circle resident is facing charges of "Opium or Derivitive Sell Schedule 1 or 2," "Drug Possession, controlled substance without a prescription," and "drug equipment, possess and/or use."

Boca Raton, FL

