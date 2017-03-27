Doctors Studio introduces noninvasive medical procedure to treat erectile dysfunction

Boca Raton based Doctors Studio, an integrative wellness practice led by sexual wellness expert and leading author Dr. Lisbeth Roy, is proud to announce they have become the exclusive area provider of the GAINSWave, a drug-free, noninvasive medical procedure designed to treat Erectile Dysfunction. The GAINSWave therapy, sometimes referred to as shock wave therapy, uses high-frequency acoustic pulse waves to improve any man's sexual performance.

