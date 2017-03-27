Delray Beach is connecting its neighborhoods through this interactive artwork
Each of the 15 decorative chairs artist Agata Ren designed has a back story and strong connection to Delray Beach. You'll soon see the art displays scattered throughout the city, each emblematic of the neighborhood visitors have ventured into.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|truth
|29
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,410
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Mar 18
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Mar 17
|Just Another Pilot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC