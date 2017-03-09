Day 3 in the Florida Legislature, and...

Day 3 in the Florida Legislature, and bills are moving

Greetings from day three of the Florida legislative session in Tallahassee, where bills are running fast. Yesterday, House committees had more than 100 bills scheduled for hearings, though the number is considerably less today as both chambers go into session this afternoon, where both have a fix to Florida's death penalty raring to go.

