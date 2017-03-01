Carib acts for Us TV series

36 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Caribbean artistes will be part of Before The Fame, a new celebrity show set to air on American television this summer. The programme is produced by Mike Sherman, founder and president of Universal Media Group Inc, which has headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida.

