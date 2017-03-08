Canon Unveils UVgel Wide-Format Printer
The new 64 Oc Colorado 1640 roll-to-roll printer, which uses Canon's unique UVgel technology, was unveiled this week at the One Canon Press & Analyst Event in Boca Raton, Fla. With great fanfare, Canon U.S.A. unveiled an innovative printing technology on Wednesday in Boca Raton, Fla., that uses new UV-curable ink that instantly gels on contact with the media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at In-Plant Graphics.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Travel Options Inc (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Tammy
|136
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Anitza
|63
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|YO VINNIE
|1,402
|#1 Smoke shop in margate
|Mar 8
|Tami
|4
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Mar 6
|The regular
|37
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Mar 4
|Doris
|34
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Opionated
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC