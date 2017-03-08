Canon Unveils UVgel Wide-Format Printer

The new 64 Oc Colorado 1640 roll-to-roll printer, which uses Canon's unique UVgel technology, was unveiled this week at the One Canon Press & Analyst Event in Boca Raton, Fla. With great fanfare, Canon U.S.A. unveiled an innovative printing technology on Wednesday in Boca Raton, Fla., that uses new UV-curable ink that instantly gels on contact with the media.

