Broward's sea turtle gets public space

Broward's sea turtle gets public space

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

It has been 13 years since the county shelled out $3.7 million to buy the 1941 home and half-acre property at 4414 Surf Road for park purposes. It has been 13 years since the county shelled out $3.7 million to buy the 1941 home and half-acre property at 4414 Surf Road for park purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11) 9 hr Burning Phart 28
News Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma... Tue bensalem 555 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 27 Go Blue Forever 62
k3vr (Aug '08) Feb 27 NEMESIS-1 31
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Feb 27 CDN 5
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) Feb 24 Nonjudgement 7
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Feb 24 YO VINNIE 1,399
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC