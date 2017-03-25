Boca's long-awaited Sugar Sand Park playground is now open
Children romped around the playground in Sugar Sand Park for the first time in more than a year Saturday morning, just after the revamped Science Explorium officially opened at 10 a.m. The Science Playground, which closed for renovations more than a year ago, long has been a popular destination for families, each year drawing nearly 50,000 visitors from across the region. "We're excited to have this iconic structure open again," said Briann Harms, assistant director of the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District.
