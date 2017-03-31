Boca sex-on-campus investigation bega...

Boca sex-on-campus investigation began with Apple watch message

17 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Two Olympic Heights High School teachers accused of having sexual encounters with each other on campus were outed by his Apple Watch and angry wife, according to a school district investigation of the matter. William Barham, 45, was fired - a process that was sped by the fact he'd been hired just a year ago to work in the school's Junior ROTC program.

