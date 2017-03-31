Boca sex-on-campus investigation began with Apple watch message
Two Olympic Heights High School teachers accused of having sexual encounters with each other on campus were outed by his Apple Watch and angry wife, according to a school district investigation of the matter. William Barham, 45, was fired - a process that was sped by the fact he'd been hired just a year ago to work in the school's Junior ROTC program.
