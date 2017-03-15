Boca parks district delays Science Playground's March 18 opening
The new science playground at Sugar Sand Park is scheduled to open March 25 to coincide with a planned formal ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new science playground at Sugar Sand Park is scheduled to open March 25 to coincide with a planned formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.
