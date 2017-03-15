Boca McDonald's among first in country to roll out table service - customer experience'

Boca McDonald's among first in countr...

Boca McDonald's among first in country to roll out table service

The new McDonald's experience at the location at Boca Raton's Fifth Avenue Shoppes plaza includes touch-screen kiosks where guests can order and pay for their meals, as well as table service. The McDonald's restaurant that recently re-opened in Boca Raton is among the first in the country to make that possible.

