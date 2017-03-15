Boca McDonald's among first in country to roll out table service - customer experience'
The new McDonald's experience at the location at Boca Raton's Fifth Avenue Shoppes plaza includes touch-screen kiosks where guests can order and pay for their meals, as well as table service. The McDonald's restaurant that recently re-opened in Boca Raton is among the first in the country to make that possible.
