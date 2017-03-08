Beauty And The Chesterfield: Delray H...

Beauty And The Chesterfield: Delray Hotel Honors Disney Remake With Tea For Kids

"Be our guest" this spring at The Chesterfield Palm Beach, by partaking in a whimsical tea service themed after the soon-to-be-released DisneyA re-make of the classic film Beauty and the Beast. At this family-friendly affair, named "Beauty and The Chesterfield," children of all ages can channel their inner Belle or Beast as they sip tea and savor sweets such as the shoe-shaped cookie, the teapot cookie, carrot cake, and yellow-frosted cupcakes bearing a red rose.

