Art, essays and music featured at Holocaust awareness events

Six South Florida middle and high school students won prizes for their entries in art, essay/poems and film categories in the third annual Florida Holocaust Reflection Contest Award Ceremony sponsored by the Holocaust Learning and Education Fund at Nova Southeastern University in Davie before 200 attendees, including seven area Holocaust survivors. Both the art and music of Holocaust child survivor Judith Evan Goldstein of Boca Raton were showcased in a program at the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Dania Beach attended by 150 people, including 10 survivors.

