Accused of misconduct, former St. Andrew's teacher sues school

Former teacher Christopher Waite alleges his reputation was damaged by a report released in August by the Boca Raton private school that examined how school administrators handled Waite's interactions with three students, including allowing a student to sleep multiple times in his on-campus apartment, embracing another student, and driving a student to the beach at night. In a lawsuit filed late last month, Waite says that the school's report "falsely accused of a crime" and accused him of "sexual misconduct."

