A sea turtle rescued by Boca police last year was released into the ocean
His name is "Five-Oh," after the 1970s cop show "Hawaii Five-O," and when Boca Raton police rescued the injured sea turtle, there was worry he wouldn't survive . That was one year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|55 min
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Sat
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Fri
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mar 16
|YO VINNIE
|1,405
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC