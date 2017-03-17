A sea turtle rescued by Boca police l...

A sea turtle rescued by Boca police last year was released into the ocean

His name is "Five-Oh," after the 1970s cop show "Hawaii Five-O," and when Boca Raton police rescued the injured sea turtle, there was worry he wouldn't survive . That was one year ago.

