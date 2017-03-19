A sea turtle is released before a crowd at Spanish River Park in Boca ...
The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, the only sea turtle rehabilitation center in southern Palm Beach County, is hosting a Race for Sea Turtles to raise money for the nonprofit's efforts. The event will be held Sunday, April 9 at 7 a.m. and will include a 10k race and 1 mile walk/run through the Intracoastal neighborhoods of Boca Raton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|21 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,406
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Sun
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Mar 18
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Mar 17
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC