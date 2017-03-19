A sea turtle is released before a cro...

A sea turtle is released before a crowd at Spanish River Park in Boca ...

The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, the only sea turtle rehabilitation center in southern Palm Beach County, is hosting a Race for Sea Turtles to raise money for the nonprofit's efforts. The event will be held Sunday, April 9 at 7 a.m. and will include a 10k race and 1 mile walk/run through the Intracoastal neighborhoods of Boca Raton.

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 21 at 7:42AM EDT

