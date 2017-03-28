A rendering of the Chabad of East Boca's proposed 18,000-square-foot synagogue and museum along E.
The battle between a handful of Boca Raton residents and a synagogue planned east of the Intracoastal just blocks from the beach may be near an ending. A federal judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed against the city of Boca Raton and Chabad of East Boca Raton in an attempt to bar the controversial development of a synagogue and museum on East Palmetto Park Road.
