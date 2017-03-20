A new record for a Manalapan mansion: See how much it sold for
The mansion at 1370 S. Ocean Ave. in Manalapan just sold for $40 million, setting a new price record for houses in the tony town. The 35,000-square-foot estate includes 300 feet of ocean frontage.
