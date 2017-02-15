70-year-old South Florida man who hid in Costa Rica sentenced to...
Bruce Levy, 70, formerly of Boca Raton, was sentenced for operating a marijuana grow house in Lake Worth. Authorities said he hid out in Costa Rica after he found out he was under investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|15 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,402
|#1 Smoke shop in margate
|15 hr
|Tami
|4
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Mar 6
|The regular
|37
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Mar 4
|Doris
|34
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Opionated
|8
|Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11)
|Mar 2
|Burning Phart
|28
|Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open Ma...
|Feb 28
|bensalem 555
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC