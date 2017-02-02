Zell Says Anti-Immigration Sentiment - Very Dangerous' for U.S. an hour ago
"The United States has been the leader in the world for 200 years because it's had a very aggressive immigration policy," Zell, 75, said Thursday at the annual Tiger 21 conference in Boca Raton, Florida. "I think that this current period of anti-immigration is very dangerous to the future of our country."
