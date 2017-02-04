Where to find free CPR training in your community
Students from Boynton Beach High School learn to perform CPR at the Florida Atlantic University Simulation Center, September 30, 2016 in Boca Raton. Students participate in various medical emergency scenarios at the simulation center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|JULIO
|3
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,392
|Fake 'Doctor' Offers Door-To-Door Breast Exams (Apr '06)
|14 hr
|Phartonious Booba...
|23
|Tanning (Mar '06)
|Feb 2
|Biff
|2
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 1
|AnonSis
|10
|Review: Jumbolicious Technologies SEO
|Jan 31
|Bioesquesolutions
|1
|Review: Jumbolicious Technologies (Jun '15)
|Jan 31
|Bioesquesolutions
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC