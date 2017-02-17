Was Trumpa s visit to South Florida linked to sonic boom?
A massive boom that shook cars, rattled windows and alarmed scores of people from Weston to Boca Raton Friday evening was caused by military planes, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The sound was initially believed by those who heard it around 7 p.m. to be an explosion.
