VIDEO: Lane Kiffin Is Super Excited To Be At FAU
Lane Kiffin thought he was heading to Houston. He ended up at Florida Atlantic. Judging from this video, the former Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, and USC head coach looks super excited for the Conference USA season.
